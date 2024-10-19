Dillon Gabriel talks about Oregon's win over Purdue

"Yeah, a lot of good, and a lot of things we can look at to get better," Gabriel said after the win. "It starts with myself, but definitely going to enjoy the win. I loved the way the guys competed."

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel stressed that while the Ducks’ 35-0 shutout victory over Purdue on Saturday showed flashes of excellence, there’s plenty of room for improvement as they navigate a tough Big Ten schedule.

Gabriel threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, methodically leading the Ducks down the field early on. He opened the game with a quick pass to Tez Johnson and quickly hit Evan Stewart on a deep ball. Stewart’s recent surge in the offense didn’t surprise Gabriel, who praised the wide receiver’s natural ability.

"Like I've said, he's a guy we've been very confident in," Gabriel said of Stewart, who finished with four catches for 96 yards. "I think it's just naturally getting the ball in his hands. You see it from a bunch of guys: J-Lowe [Justius Lowe], Evan, Kenyon [Sadiq], Tez [Johnson], and even our backs."

The Ducks scored on their first three possessions, with Jordan James capping the opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. Despite Purdue’s ‘Bear’ defensive front, Gabriel found ways to exploit the Boilermakers’ zone coverage, allowing his playmakers to shine. James continued to show good footwork and balance, especially when Oregon needed to grind out tough yards.

Gabriel noted that this game felt different from the week's preparations, particularly after a long flight to West Lafayette.

"It's the new Big Ten. It's competitive," Gabriel said. "You've got to come to play every single week. There’s no cupcakes."

Oregon’s defense, which has been inconsistent at times this season, found its footing in this game, especially in pass coverage. Purdue managed just 93 passing yards, with Oregon's secondary clamping down on a Boilermakers offense that had shown signs of life in recent weeks. Gabriel was quick to credit the defense’s effort.

"I think our defense, the way they played, was huge," Gabriel said. "We know we've got to produce week in and week out."

Tight end Terrance Ferguson's absence loomed large, but Gabriel praised the tight end room for stepping up in his place.

"I loved how they stepped up," Gabriel said. "When you're called upon, I think there's a little more pep in your step, which we saw this week. They competed, blocked well, and made plays."

Gabriel’s connection with Noah Whittington in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass underscored the depth of Oregon’s weapons. Despite tight coverage from Purdue’s Yanni Karlaftis, Whittington made a difficult catch in the end zone, a play that Gabriel marveled at afterward.

"More of a great catch than anything," Gabriel said of Whittington's touchdown. "I think Noah got more opportunity and made the most of it. I'm proud of him."

One of the game’s notable storylines was Justius Lowe’s expanded role in the offense. Lowe, who had been thrust into the starting lineup, made several key plays. Gabriel said his confidence grew as the game progressed.

"I'm just proud of him," Gabriel said of Lowe. "I knew he was capable of doing what we needed him to do. He's great with the ball in his hands and reliable. I just love the way he communicates on the field."

Despite the success, Gabriel remained focused on the future, emphasizing the need for a steady mindset from week to week.

"It starts at the top," Gabriel said, praising head coach Dan Lanning. "He did a great job of not letting one win affect the rest of the season. You have to be present, you have to produce every single week. I think the guys, especially the vets, handled that well."

Gabriel reflected on his own journey and how his perspective has evolved since his freshman and sophomore years.

"I just think it's a lot of stuff," Gabriel said. "It starts with the head man and the culture piece, but it’s the people around me as well, not letting anything get too big or too small."

As Oregon pushes further into Big Ten play, Gabriel acknowledged the team’s progress but maintained that there’s always room to grow.

"You've got to continue to get better," Gabriel said. "That's true in so many walks of life. The moment you're not getting better, you're not evolving to help the team. We’ve been preaching growth, and I think you look at tonight, past weeks — a lot of great things, but also a lot of things we can get better on."

Oregon will look to build on this momentum as they continue their Big Ten journey. But as Gabriel made clear, the focus is on improving every week to compete in a conference that demands consistency.

"We’re always trying to grow, week to week, and that’s what it’s going to take," Gabriel said.



