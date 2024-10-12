Dillon Gabriel talks about the big win over Ohio State

“Yeah, through that drive, just knew we needed points. But really knew we had three and wanted to get six or seven, of course, but we've got a lot of belief and trust in Atticus and the field goal unit,” Gabriel said. “With these kinds of games, I think you find ways to win, just as we have in games prior. We all knew what we were getting into — a dogfight and two heavyweights going at it. But that's what college football is all about. We were excited for that opportunity and took advantage of it.”

On that decisive last drive, Gabriel knew what was at stake.

In a hard-fought, nail-biting game, quarterback Dillon Gabriel delivered in the clutch, helping his team secure a crucial win. Speaking after the game, Gabriel shared insights on the final drive, the locker room celebration, and the road ahead.

Gabriel's poise under pressure was evident as he recalled the strategic decisions that led to success on the field, particularly in one key moment where he scored on a touchdown run.

“Schematically, we did a good job early in the week of finding the matchups we liked. They're a good football team, so you’ve got to take it while you can,” Gabriel said. “Just great downfield blocking, reading that end defender, and trying to make them pay for it. But they played their butt off, and they're an extremely talented team that made you earn everything.”

Having as much experience as anyone, Gabriel noted how his past battles helped him navigate the intense atmosphere and close calls in the game.

“Never the same, but pretty similar,” Gabriel said. “You just use your knowledge from past experiences to your advantage. I've been in many games where it came down to a drive or two, and you need points in the red area. Things don’t change in that end, but it just magnifies in big games on third down, fourth down.”

Following the win, the locker room was a scene of joy and celebration, though Gabriel kept some of the details private.

“I can't give you all the secrets, but I will say it was just a lot of fun,” Gabriel said, smiling. “Winning is fun, and there's a lot of joy in winning, to be frank with you. But these are moments that you can enjoy, right? We know this is just a step for us in the right direction, and it was a big win because we played a great team.”

Gabriel’s energy was evident coming off the field, where he was visibly amped and basking in the moment.

“Yeah, a lot of F-bombs, but rightfully so,” he said with a laugh. “I know how much time and effort everyone puts into this, from coaches to players to the support staff within this building that makes the whole show go. There’s joy in winning, and I just appreciate everyone who’s helped us get to this point.”

Reflecting on the closing moments, Gabriel admitted that when Ohio State made its final push, it was tense but there was belief in the defense to hold firm.

“You’re on the edge of your seat, but you had ultimate belief in the guys on the field and defense,” Gabriel said. “They actually beat us in two minutes this week, so I had confidence in them.”

Despite some early-season doubts after the team’s win against Idaho, Gabriel emphasized the team’s unwavering commitment to growth.

“I don’t think I saw anyone flinch,” Gabriel noted. “Whether it’s a win or a loss, you want to get better and continue to grow. And I think you can see that from week one to now, just how much more confident players are playing and us as a team kind of forming together as one.”

When asked to rank this win among the others in his career, Gabriel, who has played for multiple programs, expressed gratitude for the unique journey each season brings.

“You appreciate each team year-to-year. Each place is different and unique, and you appreciate that difference,” Gabriel said.

As the sun rises on the next challenge, Gabriel and his team will continue their process of improvement, fully aware of the work that lies ahead.







