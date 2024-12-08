Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Bryce Boettcher talk win over Penn State

Last year’s loss in Las Vegas served as a pivotal moment for the Ducks. “For me, I knew I wanted to get into the stadium a little early, just check out the lights. Get on the field, just live the moment before the moment happens. I just know we took a loss in Las Vegas last year and it just didn’t sit right with the whole entire team. And I just know my teammates, my coaches, they pushed us to the limit every week. And like you guys know, Tuesday practice is not regular for us. We played a game within a game on Tuesday. Saturday it was just a showcase for the fans,” said Tez Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon’s 45-37 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship wasn’t just a statement on the field; it was a testament to resilience, preparation, and the powerful connections shared among players and coaches. Postgame, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher reflected on their journey and the significance of this moment.

A Family Milestone

For Johnson, the night held even more personal significance as his biological family watched him play in person for the first time. “I told them, like, this is the first game y’all coming to, I’ll give you all a show. I promise you that. For me, it was just, I don’t know if words can explain it, my mom, just seeing the tears in her eyes being able to watch me play on a stage like this. My family had never seen it before. Just being able to get them to the game, words can’t explain, bro. It’s something you dream about. And when that time happens and it’s being able to get checked off your bucket list, you don’t take it for granted,” Johnson shared.

Big Moments on the Biggest Stage

Dillon Gabriel shined under the bright lights, throwing for three touchdowns (four total) to tight ends and delivering a crucial fourth-down completion to Terrance Ferguson. “You live for these moments. In a lifetime of being a kid and throwing in the front yard or in the street and you dream of these moments and want to be in them. I just want to take full advantage of it, especially when we go to work with these guys and see how much time and effort everyone puts into this thing. You just want to represent them the right way. And I felt like we did. I look at this and I look at just a bunch of guys with something to prove and an edge to them that wants to be great. I’m appreciative of them. I’m appreciative of everyone coming together. It’s a special group. And as you just take a step back and look at the moments we’ve had this season, our big-time players made big-time plays in these moments. I love that part about it,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel’s connection with his tight ends has been a quiet strength for Oregon. “Maybe the love you don’t see. I love those guys. They’re extremely talented group, but just very unselfish. And I think all year they’ve waited their time in terms of touchdowns, but they’ve helped us a bunch, a ton in the run game and the pass game. Just ready for their moment, each of them. And I’m proud of them. Obviously guys that I think very highly of and how they work and how they go about their business. But they just maximized the moment. Kenyon making an unreal play when we needed it the most in that second-and-long. And him getting it as well in the left side of the field. And Ferg, I’ve said it enough, that dude’s special. He’s special person. I love him to death. And I’m proud of him because we talk about it all the time, a guy I trust and anticipation, trust him when he’s going to break and be right where he needs to be and he was. Great route, even better catch. And you just see him make a play in a big-time moment. That’s the trust aspect of it,” Gabriel added.

Kenyon Sadiq Sets the Tone

Tez Johnson was not surprised by tight end Kenyon Sadiq’s electrifying first-drive hurdle. “That’s normal for Ken. He did it in the spring game. He did it the first game. When he did it this game, it didn’t really surprise nobody. We expect that out of Ken. He’s a really talented tight end that we have, along with Ferg and P-Herb [Patrick Herbert]. Just the ways he contributes to the team is unbelievable, a young guy like that. His future is really bright,” Johnson said.

The Phil Knight Factor

The players also reflected on the influence of Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike and a monumental figure in Oregon’s rise. “He’s Eugene. He’s the University of Oregon. He’s Nike. He’s all of it. He’s helped us this way. He’s the reason we’re here today. Without him we wouldn’t be Big Ten champs. We wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing today. Every guy sitting here and in the locker room are very grateful for what he and his wife does for this program and as Coach said, throughout the world. We’re forever in debt to him and forever grateful,” said Bryce Boettcher.

Gabriel echoed those sentiments. “I think these guys spoke enough about him. But he’s just a special guy in our lives and what he means to the program. I think when you take a step back and you look at what he’s done for everyone involved, you know, he’s an unselfish guy, never wants credit for anything. But we definitely acknowledge it in a huge way because his presence, a guy who comes around, has just been so great in his lifetime, you’re appreciative of him and all he does for us. So only good things and happy that we have him in our corner,” Gabriel added.

Johnson said, “They pretty much said it all, but that’s Uncle Phil. You love him. He’s Eugene, like Bryce said. Seeing him at practice, you don’t really -- like he’s Duck dog, but when you see him it’s, like, oh, that’s Uncle Phil but he’s a great guy. Love Phil Knight. He’s everything.”

A Hard-Fought Victory

Penn State’s offense provided significant challenges, but Oregon’s defense held strong. “We were prepared to face the best. And they’re a great offense. Credit to our offense for sticking it out and scoring a lot of points in that game. But our preparation was unmatched. They’re a good team, too. That’s what people forget. So we try to do all our assignments. Obviously there’s some errors on tape we’ve got to fix up and be ready for a couple weeks from now. But at the end of the day they’re a great team. Credit to them. We came out victorious, so credit to our offense,” Boettcher said.

Big Ten Champions

As confetti rained down, the Ducks savored their accomplishment. “I’m just smiling because we’re Big Ten champs. I’m smiling because we took advantage of an opportunity we had. Shoot, we could have done it at Eugene Country Club, 100-yard field, if we had to, but we’re appreciative of the game. How about a dome in this weather, right? I know James is happy he didn’t have to be all cold and frizzled up in a jacket. So there’s a lot of positives. But more importantly, when that confetti came down, we were smiling,” Gabriel said.

Boettcher added, “He hit it, we could have lined the ball up on the sandlot across the street, no fans, just be Bloody Tuesday all over again. We were thankful it was in a dome without the weather. Probably benefited them that it’s not the cold weather because we’re from Eugene, we’re used to that. But we got it done. And go Ducks.”