Oregon's coaches give DL target Kelze Howard 'a home feeling'
Kelze Howard is making progress in his recruitment. The Las Vegas-Spring Valley High School defensive linemen has made several unofficial visits this spring, and once June hits he will begin taking official visits to some of the top schools on his list.
The 2023 recruit has narrowed his focus to eight programs with Oregon, USC, Utah, Arizona, Oregon State, Michigan, Miami and Nebraska among that top group. His travels in June will take him to several states, and now Howard has some clear direction as he moves forward in the path to a commitment.
“It’s been a pretty good process,” he said. “I feel like I’m pretty stable in the process. There’s been a lot of traffic at my school. Coaches coming in every week, seeing me, checking me out. I got a couple offers when they were coming to the school.
“I’m feeling pretty good about my decision, my top-eight decision. I wouldn’t say my recruitment is totally shut down, because I can make a top five with different schools. But, as of right now, those are my top eight schools.”
The 6-foot-5, 26o-pound defensive lineman says it was difficult trimming his list of schools down, but he looked at which programs have the best plan in place for his future as a big determining factor in the process.
He also included schools that have been actively pursuing him most throughout the process. Being able to see some of the schools in person has been helpful in the process, and he understands that the next wave of visits will be pivotal in eventually determining where he ends up in college.
“I like seeing the atmosphere of the environment,” he said. “Any college is great, but I want to be able to live in the atmosphere. I want to be able to live in that environment year round and not have to worry about anything.
“So, that’s what these official visits mean to me. I want to see if my body can adapt to that environment and have a good social team around me that can help build up my bond between my coaches and teammates.”
Oregon is one school that has remained in the picture since offering Kelze in February. The defensive end prospect has gained plenty of respect for the coaching staff in Eugene leading to the Ducks being represented on his list.
