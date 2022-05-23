Oregon's coaches give DL target Kelze Howard 'a home feeling'

Kelze Howard is making progress in his recruitment. The Las Vegas-Spring Valley High School defensive linemen has made several unofficial visits this spring, and once June hits he will begin taking official visits to some of the top schools on his list.

The 2023 recruit has narrowed his focus to eight programs with Oregon, USC, Utah, Arizona, Oregon State, Michigan, Miami and Nebraska among that top group. His travels in June will take him to several states, and now Howard has some clear direction as he moves forward in the path to a commitment.

“It’s been a pretty good process,” he said. “I feel like I’m pretty stable in the process. There’s been a lot of traffic at my school. Coaches coming in every week, seeing me, checking me out. I got a couple offers when they were coming to the school.

“I’m feeling pretty good about my decision, my top-eight decision. I wouldn’t say my recruitment is totally shut down, because I can make a top five with different schools. But, as of right now, those are my top eight schools.”

The 6-foot-5, 26o-pound defensive lineman says it was difficult trimming his list of schools down, but he looked at which programs have the best plan in place for his future as a big determining factor in the process.