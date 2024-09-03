"It's been a crazy ride," Manning said. "Coming in as a freshman, you think you know everything. But then you realize how much more you have to learn, how much work it really takes to succeed at this level."

EUGENE, Ore. — As the Oregon Ducks prepare for another challenging season, senior cornerback Dontae Manning took time to reflect on his journey at Oregon, expressing pride in his growth both on and off the field.





Manning, a former four-star recruit, was among the most highly touted members of Oregon's 2020 recruiting class. However, his journey in Eugene hasn't been without its challenges. Injuries and competition for playing time have tested his resilience, but Manning believes these experiences have shaped him into a stronger player.

"You learn a lot about yourself when things don't go your way," he noted. "It's easy to stay positive when everything is going right, but true character shows when you face adversity. I'm grateful for the tough times because they've made me who I am today."

Reflecting on his role in the secondary, Manning emphasized the importance of team cohesion and communication. "We have to be on the same page," he said. "It’s not just about being a good individual player; it’s about how well we work together as a unit. That’s what wins games."

Manning also spoke about the development of younger players on the team, particularly those in the defensive backfield. "I see a lot of myself in them," he said with a smile. "They’re hungry, they’re talented, but they’re still learning. My job is to help them avoid some of the mistakes I made and guide them through the process."

Looking ahead, Manning is focused on making the most of his final season with the Ducks. "I want to leave everything on the field," he stated. "I don't want to have any regrets when it's all said and done. This team has the potential to do something special, and I want to be a part of that."

As for his future, Manning remains grounded. "Whatever happens next, happens," he said. "Right now, I'm focused on helping this team win and enjoying every moment of this journey. The rest will take care of itself."

In his closing thoughts, Manning expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career. "The fans, my teammates, the coaching staff—everyone has played a part in my development. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to represent this program and to play the game I love."

With a determined mindset and a renewed sense of purpose, Dontae Manning is ready to make his final season at Oregon one to remember.