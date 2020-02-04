News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

DSA Exclusive: Elite LB's talk Oregon

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

A few weeks ago, Duck Sports Authority had the opportunity to attend the 2020 Polynesian Bowl. While there, we were able to get some really good information and watch eight future Oregon Ducks comp...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}