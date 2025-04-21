DSA EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Cantwell previews Oregon official visit

DSA Exclusive: No. 1 overall recruit Jackson Cantwell previews his Oregon official visit ahead of April 30 commitment.
Today on the Inside Read: Oregon's spring scrimmage weekend hits big with key visitors and rising recruiting momentum.
Oregon football shows growth in second spring scrimmage as young players and leaders emerge on both sides of the ball.
Today on the Sidewalk: Gratitude, growth, and the reminder that great things happen when voices multiply.
Dan Lanning, Oregon coaches and players react to Spring Scrimmage #2 as Spring Game excitement builds.
DSA Exclusive: No. 1 overall recruit Jackson Cantwell previews his Oregon official visit ahead of April 30 commitment.
Today on the Inside Read: Oregon's spring scrimmage weekend hits big with key visitors and rising recruiting momentum.
Oregon football shows growth in second spring scrimmage as young players and leaders emerge on both sides of the ball.