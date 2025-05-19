DSA Inside Read: June Awakenings

The latest Rivals is hearing in the pursuit of No. 1 player Jackson Cantwell.
Tomorrow, five-star OT Jackson Cantwell will announce his commitment—Georgia appears to be the favorite.
Today on the Inside Read: Wesley commits, scavenger hunt weekend shines, and key targets take big steps with Ducks.
Oregon lands elite EDGE Richard Wesley, a reclassed five-star with size, motor, and first-round NFL potential.
Today on the Sidewalk: Richard Wesley's commitment brings relief, momentum, and perfect timing for the Ducks.
