DSA Inside Read: Looking ahead to Washignton

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addressed the media during the all-important bye week ahead of the Washington game.
With the bye week ahead, we are going to dig a little deeper into the next opponent - starting with the Husky offense.
Today we take a final look back at the win over Wisconsin with our defensive report card.
Continuing our look back at the hard fought win over Wisconsin, today we bring you our report card for the offense.
Today in Take Two - the not fake kneel, plus some thoughts on an underrated 2025 LB target.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addressed the media during the all-important bye week ahead of the Washington game.
With the bye week ahead, we are going to dig a little deeper into the next opponent - starting with the Husky offense.
Today we take a final look back at the win over Wisconsin with our defensive report card.