DSA Inside Read: Official visits taking shape

This week in the Roundup Oregon’s record Combine class, a key coaching hire, and debate over eliminating spring games.
The Oregon men pulled out a close 80-78 win with Nate Bittle leading the way 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Today in the War Room Oregon breaks ground on new indoor facility, key position battles, and recruiting buzz.
Today in Take Two, some thoughts on the shifting power dynamics of college football and more mens basketball thoughts.
Oregon in the mix for five-star WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, but faces tough competition as his 2026 recruitment heats up.
This week in the Roundup Oregon’s record Combine class, a key coaching hire, and debate over eliminating spring games.
The Oregon men pulled out a close 80-78 win with Nate Bittle leading the way 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Today in the War Room Oregon breaks ground on new indoor facility, key position battles, and recruiting buzz.