Thursday Roundup: A Turning Point Kind of Week in Eugene

On the field, we wrapped spring camp with a closer look at a team that feels both seasoned and still unfinished. Off the field, recruiting showed us both the cost of chasing greatness and the value of staying true to your approach—even when things don’t break your way.

Some weeks feel like placeholders—calm before the next wave. This wasn’t one of those weeks. This was the kind that reminds you why covering Oregon is never boring.





And then, away from the gridiron, something else happened: the kind of quiet validation that only time and perseverance can deliver.

Let’s start with football.

After six weeks of practice and three full-padded scrimmages, Oregon’s spring camp closed with more answers than questions. The wide receiver group, despite losing position coach Junior Adams to the NFL, still looks like one of the most dangerous rooms in the country. Evan Stewart is a technician. Dakorien Moore is just a freakishly talnted player and I like the mature presence of Malik Benson and Justius Lowe to balance out a lot of the young talent. Jurrion Dickey is coming into his own. Gary Bryant Jr. is finally healthy. And there’s a wave of young guys—Dillon Gresham, Kyler Kasper, Jeremiah McClellan—who are pushing the floor higher.

That WR depth will be important, because Dakorien Moore looks like the real deal. Spring proved that. So did the leadership emerging on defense, where Dillon Thieneman’s presence is already being felt. No, it wasn’t perfect. But the signs were all there: this team is ready for a defense of their Big Ten title.

But the biggest conversation this week wasn’t about who’s already here—it was about who might be coming.

Oregon lost out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the (now) No. 4 signal caller in the 2026 class. He chose Georgia, despite Oregon’s full-court press and a genuine connection built over months. That always stings. But this loss felt different—not because of the miss, but because of how Oregon handled it.

Dan Lanning and Will Stein have made it clear to quarterbacks like Ryder Lyons where they stand. No posturing. No empty promises. Just honesty. And when Curtis picked Georgia, that clarity allowed the Ducks to pivot quickly—not in panic, but with purpose. Lyons, now the No. 2 QB and No. 3 overall prospect in the country, made another visit to Eugene before Curtis even made his decision public. That wasn’t a coincidence. That was alignment.

It wasn’t all about quarterbacks either. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a top-35 prospect and elite receiver out of Mater Dei High School, committed to Ohio State. A tough loss for Oregon—and a product of both Brian Hartline’s NFL résumé and the bond between Dixon-Wyatt and his high school teammate, Chris Henry Jr. The departure of Junior Adams didn’t help. And while it’s a hit, Oregon’s depth at the position—plus targets like Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton—keeps the future from feeling anything close to bleak.

But not every piece of recruiting news was so manageable. Oregon also lost four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene to Washington. That one’s going to leave a mark. Greene was the foundation of the 2026 offensive line class and a top-100 national talent. His flip comes at a time when the Ducks need to restock the trenches—and losing him to a conference rival adds an extra sting.

There were still bright spots. Joey O’Brien, a four-star athlete out of Pennsylvania, is set to return to Eugene this weekend. His last visit—by all accounts—exceeded expectations. The Ducks made a strong impression, both with facilities and face time, and Oregon is firmly in the mix as he heads toward summer decisions and adding another visit is a good thing.

And then, there was the moment that might’ve gone unnoticed by some—but meant something deeper to those paying attention.

Oregon softball clinched the Big Ten regular season title and improved to 47–6. It’s a milestone that speaks volumes about head coach Melyssa Lombardi. She wasn’t Mike White. She inherited a program in turmoil. And for years, the questions lingered. But she stayed the course, rebuilt her culture, and now? Now her team is right where it should be. This season wasn’t just a breakthrough—it was a vindication.

So yes, this week came with its share of setbacks. But it also offered something better: perspective. A reminder that in a sport defined by long games and longer seasons, how you respond often matters more than how you start.

And from where I’m sitting, Oregon is still very much in the right fight—with the right foundation.

More to come.

