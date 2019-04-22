Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DSA Inside Read: Spring Game Excitement

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority.com
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

The Oregon football team hosted perhaps the largest contingent of recruits ever over the weekend for the Spring Game. While there was plenty of excitement – including two new commits – don’t expect...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}