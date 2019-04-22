DSA Inside Read: Spring Game Excitement
The Oregon football team hosted perhaps the largest contingent of recruits ever over the weekend for the Spring Game. While there was plenty of excitement – including two new commits – don’t expect...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news