DSA Inside Read: Spring Thoughts

Following the commitment of four-star DB Xavier Lherisse, we look at the impact of the commit and a scouting report.
Today in the War Room, more official visit news,Cutter Leftwich returns, and Grant Wise includes Oregon in top five.
Today in Take Two: College coaches adapt to NIL chaos, while Oregon’s QB recruiting sees shifts but remains strong.
Today on the Inside Read an early rundown of official visits set for June featuring elite players like Jared Curtis.
Today on the Sidewalk long walks spark deep thoughts on consciousness, Oregon sports, and the evolving Ducks legacy.
Following the commitment of four-star DB Xavier Lherisse, we look at the impact of the commit and a scouting report.
Today in the War Room, more official visit news,Cutter Leftwich returns, and Grant Wise includes Oregon in top five.
Today in Take Two: College coaches adapt to NIL chaos, while Oregon’s QB recruiting sees shifts but remains strong.