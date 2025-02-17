DSA Inside Read: The Heat is On

Today in the War Room, talking about the spring game, and its importance to recruiting, plus some early recruiting notes
Behind 26 points from Jackson Shelstad, Oregon ends five game skid with 81-75 win over Northwestern.
Today on Take Two, more thoughts on the addition of Jadon Canady, plus a rare thought (from me) on watching the NFL.
Oregon picked up a transfer portal commit from Ole Miss corner Jadon Canady. Tonight we have a full scouting report.
With Junior Adams headed to Dallas, an early look at the search, plus looking at the WR spot headed into Spring camp.
