DSA Inside Reed: 10/14/2019
The Ducks hosted a bevy of elite recruits for the Colorado game; some committed, some uncommitted. Some were on official visits; others on unofficial visits. The level of talent watching this game ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news