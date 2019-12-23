News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

DSA Inside Reed: 12/23/2019

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

With the early signing period over and several high profile announcements still pending, the Ducks are looking at which players might be right for their final two or three slots available.Despite a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}