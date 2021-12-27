DSA Inside Reed: 12/27/2021
As the Ducks prepare to play Oklahoma later this week in the Alamo Bowl – and their next head coach finishes his season with Georgia – there are recruiting efforts that are being made. We have talk...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news