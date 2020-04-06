DSA Inside Reed: 4/6/20
Oregon coaches continue to be active in their communications with prospects from the 2021 class – and beyond. Over the course of the last week, the Ducks have made numerous new offers to many prospects.
While it would be impossible to detail every offer here, we will focus on three new offers of interest today.
This is a ‘diamond in the rough’ type of tight end for Oregon. First, to correct something, Outley does have an offer from in-state school Arkansas.
The Razorbacks are not going to be easy to beat in this recruitment as he told HawgBeat “Arkansas is at the top of my list… itʼs close to home and I would like to be the next great tight end from Arkansas and represent my home state.”
But that is by no means a lock either. That was nearly a year ago when very few people outside the state of Arkansas had heard of him. He has added weight and is not up to 6-4, 245-pounds and more schools are getting into the mix.
This is part of Joe Moorhead’s reach as he knew of Outley from his ti8me at Mississippi State. What does the staff like about Outley? Most importantly, they were impressed by his physicality when protecting the edge for the rushing attack; but he also shows a lot of potential as a receiver. He has a quick release, soft hands and is a very good route runner.
The big question, of course, is whether the offer is comnmittable. The answer is that right now that is difficult to know. We don’t know if others higher on the Ducks board have quietly told the Ducks that they are not going to choose Oregon or not. With the release of Brock Bowers’ top group and a couple of others still legitimate targets, the best guess here is that, right now, this offer is not committable.
Keep an eye on Outley, though, as he is a name at tight end that could still be in play come December.
Gibson has gone mostly under the radar. In fact, the Oregon offer is the first for the 6-5, 270-pound lineman from Alpharetta (GA) Johns Creek High School.
So why is someone that Oregon likes so under the radar? Well, simply put, Gibson has grown significantly over the past 18 months. As a freshman, he was a 6-4, 215-pound tight end and defensive end. His older brother, Zach, is a 6-3, 210-pound quarterback (just finished his redshirt freshman year at Akron where he started two games and appeared in four) and many expected that the younger Gibson had peaked at the 215-225 pound range.
And then he continued to grow into an offensive lineman. With his past at tight end, the coaches really like his footwork and athleticism and see him as a very good lineman down the road. With two years before he steps on campus, he has plenty of time to get better at the technical aspects of the offensive line, but he already has great feet, good hands and good strength.
This is one of those finds that is very impressive by this staff.
Earle burst onto the recruiting scene ahead of the 2019 Rivals Camp Series in Houston. With great speed, vision, elusiveness and all of the technique of an elite wide receiver, Earle has not disappointed and has racked up over two dozen offers including some of the elite schools across the country.
The Ducks have a lot of room to make up here, though. As late as mid-January, Oregon was not on his mind as he mentioned mostly two in-state schools (Texas, TCU) and LSU in his recruitment. But the Ducks were looking at their needs for the 2021 class and finally made the official offer this last week.
Oregon still has a strong brand in Texas and there is some legitimate interest; if the Duck staff can get Earle out for a visit once the restrictions are lifted, they could move up into a top group; but right now, there is still a long way to go here and Oregon is in a bit of catch-up mode.
The Ducks love Earle as a potential slot receiver who can have plenty of versatility.