Oregon coaches continue to be active in their communications with prospects from the 2021 class – and beyond. Over the course of the last week, the Ducks have made numerous new offers to many prospects. While it would be impossible to detail every offer here, we will focus on three new offers of interest today.



This is a ‘diamond in the rough’ type of tight end for Oregon. First, to correct something, Outley does have an offer from in-state school Arkansas. The Razorbacks are not going to be easy to beat in this recruitment as he told HawgBeat “Arkansas is at the top of my list… itʼs close to home and I would like to be the next great tight end from Arkansas and represent my home state.” But that is by no means a lock either. That was nearly a year ago when very few people outside the state of Arkansas had heard of him. He has added weight and is not up to 6-4, 245-pounds and more schools are getting into the mix. This is part of Joe Moorhead’s reach as he knew of Outley from his ti8me at Mississippi State. What does the staff like about Outley? Most importantly, they were impressed by his physicality when protecting the edge for the rushing attack; but he also shows a lot of potential as a receiver. He has a quick release, soft hands and is a very good route runner. The big question, of course, is whether the offer is comnmittable. The answer is that right now that is difficult to know. We don’t know if others higher on the Ducks board have quietly told the Ducks that they are not going to choose Oregon or not. With the release of Brock Bowers’ top group and a couple of others still legitimate targets, the best guess here is that, right now, this offer is not committable. Keep an eye on Outley, though, as he is a name at tight end that could still be in play come December.





Gibson has gone mostly under the radar. In fact, the Oregon offer is the first for the 6-5, 270-pound lineman from Alpharetta (GA) Johns Creek High School. So why is someone that Oregon likes so under the radar? Well, simply put, Gibson has grown significantly over the past 18 months. As a freshman, he was a 6-4, 215-pound tight end and defensive end. His older brother, Zach, is a 6-3, 210-pound quarterback (just finished his redshirt freshman year at Akron where he started two games and appeared in four) and many expected that the younger Gibson had peaked at the 215-225 pound range. And then he continued to grow into an offensive lineman. With his past at tight end, the coaches really like his footwork and athleticism and see him as a very good lineman down the road. With two years before he steps on campus, he has plenty of time to get better at the technical aspects of the offensive line, but he already has great feet, good hands and good strength. This is one of those finds that is very impressive by this staff.

