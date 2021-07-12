DSA Inside Reed: 7/12/2021
The Ducks picked up a another big time commit over the weekend with the addition of wide receiver Isaiah Sategna. This one has not been as ‘see-sawy’ from the recruit perspective as from the recrui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news