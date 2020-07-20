DSA Inside Reed: 7/20/2020
It has been a pretty good six week period for Oregon recruiting. While USC jumped Oregon in conference and national recruiting rankings with the commitment of Prophet Brown last night, the Ducks st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news