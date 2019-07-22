DSA Inside Reed: 7/22/2019
This week ends with the third annual SNL event in Eugene which is expected to draw a list of high profile recruits; the Ducks are still looking to add a couple of true defensive tackles as well as ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news