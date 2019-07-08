DSA Inside Reed: 7/8/2019
As the Ducks prepare for SNL and then the beginning of Fall Camp, it is somewhat slow around the campus. Yes, there are still going to be some people stop by over the next couple of weekends for un...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news