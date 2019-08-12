DSA Inside Reed: 8/12/2019
Oregon held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Despite being closed to the public; the Ducks had a solid report from head coach Mario Cristobal. All told, the team looked good on both sides...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news