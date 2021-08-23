DSA Inside Reed: 8/23/2021
It is difficult to truly know what to make of scrimmage reports when outside media are not permitted to watch. We don’t really know who participated fully, what rotations looked like, or how closel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news