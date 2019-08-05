DSA Inside Reed: 8/5/2019
The Oregon football team opened fall camp last week; the returning players meshed with the new players very well. In fact, the work that was done over the summer created a few pleasant surprises; S...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news