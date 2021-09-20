DSA Inside Reed: 9/20/2021

While this season still seems to be a little different, it is closer to normal than we have been since at last January of 2019 With that information, we will continue our in-season Monday tradition of a 3-2-1 article.

The Ducks opened a heavy favorite against Stony Brook – but opened up somewhat sluggish. Today we look back at some of the things we learned, some things we need to see and a recruit to watch.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED:

1. Anthony Brown is better than he was considered. A week ago, Brown had a really good game on the road at Ohio State – but it was not flawless. He completed right at the fifty-percent mark on pass attempts and struggled with some inside throws. Those batted balls, and a few drops, really hurt his overall rating against the Buckeyes. In the first half against Stony Brook, Brown was much closer to flawless completing 14 of 18 passes for 159 yards. A full game at that clip would get a lot of attention. Brown did miss a couple of deep shots in the first half that I know he would love to have back and while that is not really a cause for concern, against better teams with better defensive players, it will absolutely be something to watch. Better teams will dare him to throw deep by brining safeties closer to take away short passes; and they will bring more pressure. Until he shows that he can make deep passes, opponents will not respect the deep ball from Oregon. It really only takes one big play for teams to back off.

2. The offensive line is not good enough to dominate without intense focus and work. There were too many hits on the quarterback and not enough holes. As good as the offensive line played a week ago, it appeared that they played down to the level of their competition this week. If this team wants to advance to College Football Playoff contention, the offensive line is going to have to be “on” every game. As Oregon learned in 2019, it only takes one off day to eliminate a team from contention. Fresno State was a legit team, but there is less likelihood that Stony Brook will beat UCLA or any other team at this level. I know that the line did not dig very deep into the playbook for protection packages, but they should be able to protect the quarterback better. That is not play calling, it is understanding defenses and making proper adjustments and post-snap reads.

3. Noah Sewell is going to be a first round pick. Yes, another bold proclamation. Sewell is a freakish athlete who seems to understand the game at a different level. After a solid (shortened) freshman season, he seems to get better each week. He still needs some work in his coverage skills, but as a run defender and pass rusher he is elite – and getting better.

TWO THINGS WE NEED TO SEE IMPROVE:

1. The focus against teams that are less talented. It is easy to say that fans ‘underestimated Fresno State’ following the Bulldogs win over UCLA; but that just is not going to be the case with Stony Brook. The reason it is so difficult to win nine conference games is that it is really tough to run through the Pac-12 gauntlet without losing focus at times; teams catch others by surprise; the completely break character and do things they have never done before and unprepared teams make mistakes that cost them the game. I get it; nine conference games are tougher than eight, which is all the more reason that Oregon needs to be focused and come out firing against teams like Stony Brook. There might be a time when it is too late to ‘turn on the switch’ and pull away for an easy victory. Though the Fresno State game was more about how good Fresno State is, this game was all about Oregon appearing to be sluggish at the start. If the Ducks can improve in this area, they will stand a much better chance of winning the rest of their games. Utah may have played poorly against San Diego State, but they are going to be a different team in November. That is an example of how being sluggish early can affect the entire season.





2. Pass rush. I know Oregon got some pressure in the fourth quarter – and I know that Tyquell Fields was running for his life a lot, but with both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bradyn Swinson out, it seemed like the defense was once again without a pass rush for far too long.





I do not want to presume to tell coaches what to do specifically to improve in the area; just something that I think needs to improve on in the next couple of games.

ONE RECRUIT TO WATCH:

1. Terrance Brooks is committed to Ohio State and is a longshot to change to Oregon, but the Ducks are really working hard still and want to get Brooks out for a visit. Ohio State is not going to sit back and lose out on an elite defensive back. When Ephysians Prysock committed to USC recently, the prior loss of Jaheim Singletary decommitting looms even larger. When Singletary decommitted, the feeling was that Ohio State would be fine since they already had Brooks, Ryan Turner and Jyaire Brown committed – and they felt as if they were well positioned with Prysock. Fast forward six weeks and Prysock committed elsewhere and the Ducks went to Columbus and beat Ohio State. Oregon has been taking it slow with some late emerging prospects as they try to get Brooks out for a visit. Like I said – longshot – but it is a shot the Ducks must take.

All for now!












