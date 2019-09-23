News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DSA Inside Reed: 9/23/2019

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

With only a few spots left for the class of 2020, many of the names we discuss will be somewhat redundant. But we will also start to look forward to the class of 2021 and where Oregon stands with s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}