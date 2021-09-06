DSA Inside Reed: 9/6/2021
The Ducks opened a heavy favorite against Fresno State - and needed a late fourth down scramble to escape the massive upset. Today we look back at some of the things we learned, some things we need...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news