 DuckSportsAuthority - DSA Inside Reed: Keanu Williams Commit Impact
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DSA Inside Reed: Keanu Williams Commit Impact

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

While the Oregon football program has been making a lot of noise on the offensive side of the ball this recruiting cycle, they have quietly put together a very good defensive class as well. Headlin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}