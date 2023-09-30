DSA Roundtable: Ducks travel to Bay Area for meeting with Stanford
Coming out of last week's 42-6 drubbing of Colorado, No. 9 Oregon now heads to California to face the team at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. Stanford is going through a transitional phase with new coach Troy Taylor stepping in after the departure of longtime Cardinal coach David Shaw.
There has been an adjustment at Stanford, and the Cardinal have struggled out of the gate with just one win this season.
The Ducks are nearly a four-touchdown favorite heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. kickoff after shining against the Buffs in what was a top-20 matchup. Dan Lanning's team will look to build on its hot 4-0 start ahead of its bye week, and to get you ready for the matchup the Duck Sports Authority staff discusses the matchups and offers up predictions for Saturday's game.
What is the most important message for Oregon football this week?
Scott Reed: Two words: focus and discipline. Given all of the energy that was put into last week, there is a natural human tendency to have a letdown. No matter how much the messaging is out there that Oregon was not focused on anything but themselves, it seems clear that – at the very least – there was enough noise that was heard to impact the manner in which Oregon prepared for the game against Colorado. I thought that the staff did a tremendous job not allowing the in-game talk to affect performance or create self-inflicted wounds. There were no egregious personal fouls, no targeting penalties, and no unsportsmanlike conduct type of moments. Will the lack of energy heading to Stanford for a road game that is expected to be a blowout create a letdown? That is the message – stay focused and stay disciplined. What you saw last Saturday is the tip of the iceberg of what this team is capable of – but only if they stay focused and disciplined.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news