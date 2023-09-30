Coming out of last week's 42-6 drubbing of Colorado, No. 9 Oregon now heads to California to face the team at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. Stanford is going through a transitional phase with new coach Troy Taylor stepping in after the departure of longtime Cardinal coach David Shaw.

There has been an adjustment at Stanford, and the Cardinal have struggled out of the gate with just one win this season.

The Ducks are nearly a four-touchdown favorite heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. kickoff after shining against the Buffs in what was a top-20 matchup. Dan Lanning's team will look to build on its hot 4-0 start ahead of its bye week, and to get you ready for the matchup the Duck Sports Authority staff discusses the matchups and offers up predictions for Saturday's game.