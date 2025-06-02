Scouting Report: Prince Tavizon

This week in the roundup: Softball rolls, baseball preps, Bittle returns, and recruiting momentum builds in Eugene.
Today in the War Room: Oregon's linebacker corps resets with veterans, rising stars, and elite freshmen depth.
Every Tuesday through the month of June I am going to share some of the best moments from DSA Tailgate history.
Today in Take Two: Oregon remains in control with Wesley; QB Ponatoski's baseball upside adds intrigue to 2026 plans.
Oregon is trending for 4-star WR Messiah Hampton, who announces his college choice on June 13 after key visits.
This week in the roundup: Softball rolls, baseball preps, Bittle returns, and recruiting momentum builds in Eugene.
Today in the War Room: Oregon's linebacker corps resets with veterans, rising stars, and elite freshmen depth.
Every Tuesday through the month of June I am going to share some of the best moments from DSA Tailgate history.