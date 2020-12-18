DSA Roundtable: Expert predict-a-score
For the first time this season, Oregon (3-2) will enter a game as the underdog as they take on USC (5-0) in the Pac-12 Championship. As always, DSA’s experts have gathered to give their predictions...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news