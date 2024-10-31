Advertisement

Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan

Wedensday War Room: First Look at Michigan

Today on the War Room we talke a first look at Michigan ahead of Saturday's game.

 • Scott Reed
Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois

Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois

Today we finish up our analysis of the win over Illinois with our defensive report card.

 • Scott Reed
Derrick Harmon talks Michigan game

Derrick Harmon talks Michigan game

Derrick Harmon reflects on his last trip to Ann Arbor and his preparation ahead of Saturday's game against the Wolverine

 • Scott Reed
Brandon Johnson: "Good competition in practice every day"

Brandon Johnson: "Good competition in practice every day"

Oregon DB Brandon Johnson spoke after practice about Michigan's offense and the value of elite competition in practice.

 • Scott Reed
Nishad Strother talks Michigan preparations

Nishad Strother talks Michigan preparations

Strother Ready for Test Against NFL-Caliber Opponents

 • Scott Reed

Published Oct 31, 2024
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
