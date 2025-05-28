Wednesday War Room: Rebuilding the Wall — Oregon’s 2025 LB Outlook

Today in Flock Talk: Tennessee's NIL law tests NCAA authority—will this battle reshape college football’s future?
Oregon to host some 2026 & 2027 visitors this weekend - led by 2027 OL Qua Ford. Check out the full list here!
Today in the Roundup: Oregon softball stuns Stanford, track overachieves, and baseball claims top seed in Big-10.
Today in the War Room: Oregon reloads at RB after Jordan James, with Hughes, Whittington, and elite depth behind them.
Oregon leads for Ryder Lyons—but closing is key. Ponatoski adds depth as a high-ceiling dual-sport QB target.
Today in Flock Talk: Tennessee's NIL law tests NCAA authority—will this battle reshape college football’s future?
Oregon to host some 2026 & 2027 visitors this weekend - led by 2027 OL Qua Ford. Check out the full list here!
Today in the Roundup: Oregon softball stuns Stanford, track overachieves, and baseball claims top seed in Big-10.