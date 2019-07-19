Landing a Rivals five-star is a big deal, something the top programs in the country do often. Each year only the top 30 or so prospects in the nation are awarded such an honor, and this season the Oregon football staff find themselves in the top group with several of them. In this edition of DSA Roundtable, analysts Dale Newton, Brandon Gibson and Scott Reed weigh in on the question: Who is the most likely Five-star the Ducks will sign in 2020?



Noah Sewell is not a five-star yet but has made his case for a fifth star (A.J. Jacobson)

Newton Mario Cristobal's stated goal is to make Oregon a consistent contender for conference and national championships, to win rings. There's no feeling like it, he's said. It's a hunger in the soul. To that end, he has to be aiming for the clean sweep. Not one potential five star. Not two. The Ducks have to close with Sav'ell Smalls, Johnny Wilson and Noah Sewell. Sewell is not a five star yet, but after transcendent showings at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge and The Opening, his 5th star is a formality. The dude is powerful and explosive, as relentless as Rudy in an Oklahoma Drill, only with infinitely more talent. While the Orem, Utah star is taking his recruiting process very seriously, he's the one most likely to quack, because the family ties are deep, and the relationships are very strong. He's grown up around the Oregon program and the Sewells have a lot of well-earned trust in the Oregon coaches. Together, these three do as much to elevate the 2020 class as Thibodeaux, Funa, Ware-Hudson and Tauanu'u did to form the core of 2019. They are gap closers, possessing a level of ability and drive that forges a new identity for a program. Cristobal has to have all three. Gibson If we stick to the strict definition of “current” five-star, the only answer is Sav’ell Smalls. He is the most probable of the current five-star group that includes Justin Flowe and Kelee Ringo. If we wander a bit away from “current” five-star, we could include former five-star Johnny Wilson (#35 ranked) and rapidly rising four-star Noah Sewell (#33 ranked), which would widely open the debate. Oregon is in a very good position with Smalls but traveling away from home may mean more than just getting a state away. Smalls has interest in Washington State as the most local school, but the remaining schools of interest are mainly in the SEC/ACC footprint. Although the chances with Oregon and Smalls are good, I would guess they are slightly less likely than a pickup of Wilson or Sewell.



Justin Flowe is the nation's top rated defender and the Ducks have a slugger's chance (A.J. Jacobson)