A top-10 matchup between rivals and undefeated teams has all the makings for a classic. No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) heads up to Seattle this weekend for a matchup with No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0) for a huge contest with major College Football Playoff implications.

The Ducks and Huskies have emerged as the top two teams in the Pac-12 Conference this season, and the future Big Ten foes will wrap up their history as members of the Pac-12 with one last regular season game that could determine just how far the respective teams will go by the end of the year.

There will be star power on both sides of the field, and Duck Sports Authority is looking ahead to Saturday's matchup with its weekly roundtable.