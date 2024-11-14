Thursday Roundup: The week that was at DSA

FOOTBALL THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK Sunday mornings after game day offer a unique rhythm for reflection. In years past, getting home late was standard, but now, with an RV, there’s time to unwind post-game, rest, and make the drive back refreshed. That said, the routine shifts—unloading, parking, errands—allow for extended thinking about the game that played out the night before. One thought that struck me was the psychological weight of record-breaking moments, particularly Dillon Gabriel’s recent chase for the touchdown record. While specific research on college football players shows limited data on milestone-related pressure, sports psychology often reveals that athletes can feel increased stress as they near historic marks. It's clear these milestones can weigh on players and teams, potentially impacting focus. While Gabriel and Oregon’s team strive to keep attention on gameplay, their sluggish start raised some questions. Was it the pressure of a potential milestone? Hard to say. The 39-18 win over Maryland may seem decisive, but moments within the game felt much closer, bringing back memories of Oregon’s narrow 2010 victory over Cal. Maryland's push to close the score highlighted the reality: other teams are talented too, with scholarships, good coaches, and driven players who create tough matchups. Maryland, for instance, has an exceptional QB and a pair of standout receivers who challenged Oregon’s defense all night.



RECRUITING THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK 2025 four-star tight end Vander Ploog has flipped his commitment from Washington to Oregon. Originally committing to the Huskies in June, Ploog reconsidered after recent visits to Eugene and Oregon's offer in August. After much reflection and a visit that involved his family, Ploog felt a strong pull toward the Ducks, officially making the switch on Sunday. Ploog, who has amassed 69 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, described Oregon's atmosphere and connection with coach Dan Lanning and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer as pivotal in his decision. He has praised Washington but believes Oregon is the right fit for him, highlighting the impact of visiting with his family and seeing the coaches beyond football. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Ploog is a major addition for Oregon, filling a position of need with high potential. He is excited to bring more talent to the Ducks' tight end room and has already set his sights on recruiting more top prospects like Lincoln Keyes and Andrew Olesh to join him. Dan Lanning's recruiting approach is making waves, especially with his knack for closing strong late in the cycle and securing elite prospects right before signing day. However, this strategy also means that we won't always have all the details in advance. There will be visitors and developments that either fly under the radar or can't be publicly shared, which will keep some of our updates a bit more low-key. This week, Oregon received a commitment that wasn't much of a surprise but still notable—Vander Ploog joined the class. What's interesting here is his expressed desire to help recruit others, like Andrew Olesh and Lincoln Keyes. The Ducks are in a good position with Olesh, but there's a sense he might stay closer to home in the Eastern time zone. It'll be worth watching if Vander Ploog can sway Olesh, especially with Linkon Cure still pledged to Kansas State. As for recent visits, Jared Curtis made his second appearance in Eugene this season, and Oregon remains in the driver's seat for his recruitment. Curtis saw an offense that trusted its quarterback to make plays, and the relationship with Will Stein keeps the Ducks as the team to beat for now. Richard Wesley, the standout 2027 defensive end, also visited. Already highly ranked, Wesley seemed to love how Oregon utilizes its defense, and with his long journey ahead, the Ducks have positioned themselves well early on. Wide receiver Chris Henry, despite being committed to Ohio State, continues to show interest in Oregon. The west coast appeal—especially pushed by his family—could become a significant factor. Zac Stascausky also seems like a probable flip to Oregon after another strong visit. Several players from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis were also present. The Ducks are focused on maintaining a relationship with this program, given it's the alma mater of current Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan. And for uncommitted prospects, Oregon looks to be making strong moves, like in the case of Caden Jones, though his recruitment is still in its early stages. Another visitor, Elbert Hill, couldn't make it due to schedule conflicts, but the battle for him looks tough, especially with Midwest schools like Ohio State. Linkon Cure also faced travel issues due to weather, but Oregon remains persistent in pursuing him. Zaden Krempin, a promising Class of 2026 offensive tackle, received an Oregon offer back in January and plans to visit campus in the spring. Although balancing visits across the country has been challenging, Oregon remains high on his list. He admires Coach Lanning's commitment to the program and has connected well with offensive line coach A’lique Terry, seeing Oregon as a potential future home where he could thrive both on and off the field. Lastly, there's buzz around Jahkeem Stewart—after his LSU visit, Oregon fans should feel optimistic. Stewart has more visits planned, including to Eugene, and Oregon's staff is ready with a clear plan for him. Contrary to narratives that Oregon simply buys players, this recruitment, like many others, emphasizes the Ducks' preparation and genuine connections. It's not always about NIL deals—sometimes, it's just about where a player feels most at home. BASKETBALL THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK Oregon Women Upset No. 12 Baylor The Oregon women's basketball team stunned No. 12 Baylor with a 76-74 victory, highlighted by a clutch layup from Elisa Mevius in the final seconds. Deja Kelly led the Ducks with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Alexis Whitfield and Nani Falatea provided key contributions. Oregon overcame a late Baylor run, displaying resilience and solid defense to hold on for the win. Oregon Men Survive Overtime Scare Against Portland The Oregon men's basketball team rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Portland 80-70 in overtime. Jadrian Tracey led the Ducks with 19 points, while Keeshawn Barthlemey hit a crucial three-pointer to tie the game late in regulation. Oregon dominated in overtime, using a strong defensive effort and timely scoring to secure the win. No. 25 Oregon Women Dominate North Texas The No. 25 Oregon women's team cruised past North Texas, 66-35, with Nani Falatea leading the way with 11 points. Oregon's stifling defense held North Texas to just 24.5% shooting, and the Ducks' bench contributed significantly, helping the team remain undefeated at 4-0 for the season. Take One: Oregon's Basketball Success Matters Now More Than Ever In the ever-evolving world of college athletics, football often takes the spotlight, but Oregon's recent basketball victories prove why success in other sports is crucial. With the NCAA shifting from scholarship limits to roster limits, Oregon faces potential financial strain as it adjusts to the new rules. More scholarships mean increased costs, and a proposed revenue-sharing model could further raise expenses. Basketball can play a vital role in supporting Oregon's financial stability, providing income during the football offseason and helping diversify revenue streams. Oregon's commitment to excellence across all sports, including basketball, strengthens the athletic department's brand and ensures sustainability. The success of both the men's and women's basketball teams this week further emphasizes how crucial basketball is to Oregon's broader athletic ambitions. These wins not only provide a financial boost but also highlight the resilience and excellence of the program, which is vital for maintaining Oregon's status as a competitive, self-sufficient athletic department. Achievements in sports like basketball show Oregon's dedication to offering competitive opportunities for its athletes, which is essential for the university to thrive amid rising financial demands. 