Thursday Roundup: The week that was at DSA

FOOTBALL THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK
Sunday mornings after game day offer a unique rhythm for reflection. In years past, getting home late was standard, but now, with an RV, there’s time to unwind post-game, rest, and make the drive back refreshed. That said, the routine shifts—unloading, parking, errands—allow for extended thinking about the game that played out the night before.
One thought that struck me was the psychological weight of record-breaking moments, particularly Dillon Gabriel’s recent chase for the touchdown record. While specific research on college football players shows limited data on milestone-related pressure, sports psychology often reveals that athletes can feel increased stress as they near historic marks. It's clear these milestones can weigh on players and teams, potentially impacting focus. While Gabriel and Oregon’s team strive to keep attention on gameplay, their sluggish start raised some questions. Was it the pressure of a potential milestone? Hard to say. The 39-18 win over Maryland may seem decisive, but moments within the game felt much closer, bringing back memories of Oregon’s narrow 2010 victory over Cal. Maryland's push to close the score highlighted the reality: other teams are talented too, with scholarships, good coaches, and driven players who create tough matchups. Maryland, for instance, has an exceptional QB and a pair of standout receivers who challenged Oregon’s defense all night.
Reflecting on the win, Oregon’s defensive strengths stood out, limiting Maryland’s offense to under 300 yards and holding quarterback Billy Edwards well below his usual passing average. Despite the occasional lapse, Oregon secured their tenth win in a row, a feat last accomplished in 2012. The fact that they’re 10-0 for the first time in over a decade speaks to a season-long focus and resilience that few teams can sustain. Head coach Dan Lanning acknowledged the team’s achievements but was candid about areas for improvement. Oregon committed 95 yards in penalties and showed inconsistency in execution, with penalties and pre-snap mistakes that allowed Maryland extra opportunities. Lanning praised players like Jordan Burch, who made game-altering plays, including a forced fumble and a gutsy fake punt, that helped the Ducks swing momentum back their way. Yet, Lanning’s post-game tone was clear: Oregon still has room to grow, and every opportunity to refine their game is vital with the stakes getting higher.
A key trait of this 2024 Oregon team is their remarkable focus, sustained through an impressive stretch of football without a bye week. The mental toll of a long, unbroken stretch of games can be intense. The risk of burnout and mental fatigue increases when players don’t have the chance to reset, yet Oregon’s players have stayed locked in week after week, bringing a level of grit and resilience to their approach that’s hard to teach. Lanning has been masterful in keeping this team motivated and centered amid the grind of a long season. His approach is not just about celebrating wins but about seeing every game as part of a bigger picture. Lanning’s decision to close practices this week is a calculated move that reduces distractions and adds another layer of motivation for his players. Closing practice can foster a sense of unity and focus, reminding players that each week’s preparation is crucial, especially as they prepare to finish strong in a season where one misstep could derail championship aspirations.
Oregon’s 39-18 victory over Maryland brought both highlights and lessons. The Ducks showcased defensive tenacity, totaling six pass breakups and limiting Maryland's offense with aggressive coverage. Key plays, like the three-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Gernorris Wilson, showed the Ducks' ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, although Oregon’s offense struggled with consistency. They leaned on the run in the second half after their early attempts to create explosive passing plays didn’t yield the expected results. Even as some plays stalled, Oregon’s resilience came through, ultimately securing a decisive win. Lanning also implemented unconventional play-calling, like a third-quarter fake punt that helped shift the game’s momentum.
Even with the win, Lanning was clear about areas where Oregon could improve, especially in execution and discipline. He noted that there’s always a correlation between practice and game performance, and the team must stay sharp in preparation as they enter this critical stretch of the season. Oregon’s offense, though productive, left room for improvement in execution, with some dropped passes and other missed opportunities that stalled drives. Lanning’s focus on the fundamentals is evident: the team will continue refining its balance on offense and enhancing defensive tactics to limit turnovers and penalties.
The Ducks’ receiving corps also stepped up in the absence of Tez Johnson, a key player, but Lanning was clear that there’s still work to do. They were solid but not flawless, with some drops and timing issues that needed correction. Containing Maryland’s top receivers, especially the skilled duo of Tai Felton and Kaden Prather, was a focal point for Oregon’s defense. Their success in containing these players demonstrated how Oregon’s defensive strategies are continuing to evolve and adapt to high-caliber opponents.
As Oregon looks forward, Lanning’s message is clear: stay focused, disciplined, and ready to improve each week. The 10-0 start is impressive, but Lanning knows that the season’s toughest challenges lie ahead, with a potential Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff on the horizon. He’ll be looking to keep the Ducks sharp and motivated, knowing that the pursuit of perfection is as much mental as it is physical.
Oregon’s journey continues, and while their pursuit of perfection remains intact, each game offers lessons for the road ahead. Long drives back from games offer time to reflect, but the true growth for Oregon lies in their ability to address weaknesses and refine strengths. As they push into the season’s final stretch, Lanning’s team remains undefeated yet grounded, embracing each game as a new opportunity to get better, one play at a time.
GRADING THE GAME
In their matchup against Maryland, Oregon secured a 39-18 victory through a combination of defensive resilience, special teams spark, and a late offensive surge. Despite moments of inconsistency, the Ducks demonstrated their ability to make key plays when it mattered most. The offense struggled to find rhythm early, hampered by dropped passes from key receivers like Terrance Ferguson and Noah Whittington, and an ineffective ground game that was stymied by Maryland's defensive front. The offensive line, missing injured starter Marcus Harper, struggled to create running lanes, forcing Oregon to rely more on quarterback Dillon Gabriel's passing. Gabriel completed 23 of 34 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, eventually connecting with receiver Evan Stewart for a crucial 17-yard touchdown that helped seal the game. Running back Jordan James managed a goal-line score despite only a single carry in the second half, while a successful fake punt run by Jordan Burch accounted for the longest rushing gain of the day at 36 yards.
Defensively, Oregon adopted a "bend but don't break" approach, giving up yards but tightening up in critical situations. Maryland found success early against a Duck secondary playing soft zone coverage, allowing their quarterback Billy Edwards to move the ball efficiently between the 20s. However, Oregon's defense stiffened when it mattered most, forcing Maryland into difficult situations. Jordan Burch made a significant impact in the second quarter by stripping the ball from Edwards, which Brandon Johnson returned 62 yards for a touchdown. Oregon's pass rush found its rhythm in the second half, with players like Matayo Uiagalelei and Burch pressuring Edwards into hurried throws. The defense forced three turnovers, including two interceptions in the fourth quarter, one by linebacker Jestin Jacobs that helped secure the win. Oregon limited Maryland to just 286 total yards and held them to 7-for-19 on third downs, emphasizing their resilience in crucial moments.
Oregon's special teams played a pivotal role, highlighted by a successful fake punt executed by Jordan Burch, which provided a much-needed spark for the Ducks. However, special teams also faced challenges, including inconsistent punting from Ross James, who shanked a 25-yard punt early in the game, and a muffed punt by Evan Stewart that was fortunately recovered by Dontae Manning. Despite these setbacks, the coverage team excelled late in the game, pinning Maryland inside their own 10-yard line, which set up a turnover and a short field for the Ducks' offense. Kicker Atticus Sappington converted his lone field goal attempt, extending Oregon's lead in the fourth quarter and keeping the momentum in their favor.
Coaching decisions reflected a mix of bold aggression and areas needing improvement, particularly in terms of discipline, as Oregon committed 12 penalties for 95 yards, including costly pass interference and face mask penalties that allowed Maryland to extend drives. Head coach Dan Lanning's decision to call a fake punt provided a critical turning point and showcased the staff's willingness to be aggressive in pivotal moments. Defensively, the coaching strategy prevented explosive plays by forcing Maryland into sustained drives, keeping them from capitalizing on deep throws. However, the lack of early offensive rhythm and discipline issues highlighted areas that need addressing as the Ducks move forward. Despite these obstacles, Oregon's ability to adjust, capitalize on key opportunities, and make crucial plays allowed them to maintain their undefeated record, moving to 10-0 on the season.
RECRUITING THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK
2025 four-star tight end Vander Ploog has flipped his commitment from Washington to Oregon. Originally committing to the Huskies in June, Ploog reconsidered after recent visits to Eugene and Oregon's offer in August. After much reflection and a visit that involved his family, Ploog felt a strong pull toward the Ducks, officially making the switch on Sunday.
Ploog, who has amassed 69 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, described Oregon's atmosphere and connection with coach Dan Lanning and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer as pivotal in his decision. He has praised Washington but believes Oregon is the right fit for him, highlighting the impact of visiting with his family and seeing the coaches beyond football.
At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Ploog is a major addition for Oregon, filling a position of need with high potential. He is excited to bring more talent to the Ducks' tight end room and has already set his sights on recruiting more top prospects like Lincoln Keyes and Andrew Olesh to join him.
Dan Lanning's recruiting approach is making waves, especially with his knack for closing strong late in the cycle and securing elite prospects right before signing day. However, this strategy also means that we won't always have all the details in advance. There will be visitors and developments that either fly under the radar or can't be publicly shared, which will keep some of our updates a bit more low-key.
This week, Oregon received a commitment that wasn't much of a surprise but still notable—Vander Ploog joined the class. What's interesting here is his expressed desire to help recruit others, like Andrew Olesh and Lincoln Keyes. The Ducks are in a good position with Olesh, but there's a sense he might stay closer to home in the Eastern time zone. It'll be worth watching if Vander Ploog can sway Olesh, especially with Linkon Cure still pledged to Kansas State.
As for recent visits, Jared Curtis made his second appearance in Eugene this season, and Oregon remains in the driver's seat for his recruitment. Curtis saw an offense that trusted its quarterback to make plays, and the relationship with Will Stein keeps the Ducks as the team to beat for now. Richard Wesley, the standout 2027 defensive end, also visited. Already highly ranked, Wesley seemed to love how Oregon utilizes its defense, and with his long journey ahead, the Ducks have positioned themselves well early on.
Wide receiver Chris Henry, despite being committed to Ohio State, continues to show interest in Oregon. The west coast appeal—especially pushed by his family—could become a significant factor. Zac Stascausky also seems like a probable flip to Oregon after another strong visit.
Several players from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis were also present. The Ducks are focused on maintaining a relationship with this program, given it's the alma mater of current Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan. And for uncommitted prospects, Oregon looks to be making strong moves, like in the case of Caden Jones, though his recruitment is still in its early stages.
Another visitor, Elbert Hill, couldn't make it due to schedule conflicts, but the battle for him looks tough, especially with Midwest schools like Ohio State. Linkon Cure also faced travel issues due to weather, but Oregon remains persistent in pursuing him.
Zaden Krempin, a promising Class of 2026 offensive tackle, received an Oregon offer back in January and plans to visit campus in the spring. Although balancing visits across the country has been challenging, Oregon remains high on his list. He admires Coach Lanning's commitment to the program and has connected well with offensive line coach A’lique Terry, seeing Oregon as a potential future home where he could thrive both on and off the field.
Lastly, there's buzz around Jahkeem Stewart—after his LSU visit, Oregon fans should feel optimistic. Stewart has more visits planned, including to Eugene, and Oregon's staff is ready with a clear plan for him. Contrary to narratives that Oregon simply buys players, this recruitment, like many others, emphasizes the Ducks' preparation and genuine connections. It's not always about NIL deals—sometimes, it's just about where a player feels most at home.
BASKETBALL THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK
Oregon Women Upset No. 12 Baylor
The Oregon women's basketball team stunned No. 12 Baylor with a 76-74 victory, highlighted by a clutch layup from Elisa Mevius in the final seconds. Deja Kelly led the Ducks with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Alexis Whitfield and Nani Falatea provided key contributions. Oregon overcame a late Baylor run, displaying resilience and solid defense to hold on for the win.
Oregon Men Survive Overtime Scare Against Portland
The Oregon men's basketball team rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Portland 80-70 in overtime. Jadrian Tracey led the Ducks with 19 points, while Keeshawn Barthlemey hit a crucial three-pointer to tie the game late in regulation. Oregon dominated in overtime, using a strong defensive effort and timely scoring to secure the win.
No. 25 Oregon Women Dominate North Texas
The No. 25 Oregon women's team cruised past North Texas, 66-35, with Nani Falatea leading the way with 11 points. Oregon's stifling defense held North Texas to just 24.5% shooting, and the Ducks' bench contributed significantly, helping the team remain undefeated at 4-0 for the season.
Take One: Oregon's Basketball Success Matters Now More Than Ever
In the ever-evolving world of college athletics, football often takes the spotlight, but Oregon's recent basketball victories prove why success in other sports is crucial. With the NCAA shifting from scholarship limits to roster limits, Oregon faces potential financial strain as it adjusts to the new rules. More scholarships mean increased costs, and a proposed revenue-sharing model could further raise expenses. Basketball can play a vital role in supporting Oregon's financial stability, providing income during the football offseason and helping diversify revenue streams.
Oregon's commitment to excellence across all sports, including basketball, strengthens the athletic department's brand and ensures sustainability. The success of both the men's and women's basketball teams this week further emphasizes how crucial basketball is to Oregon's broader athletic ambitions. These wins not only provide a financial boost but also highlight the resilience and excellence of the program, which is vital for maintaining Oregon's status as a competitive, self-sufficient athletic department. Achievements in sports like basketball show Oregon's dedication to offering competitive opportunities for its athletes, which is essential for the university to thrive amid rising financial demands.
