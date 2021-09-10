DSA Roundtable: Oregon vs. Ohio State key match ups
No. 11 Oregon heads to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State for a Saturday match up of two teams loaded with talent. In this edition of DSA Roundtable staff experts Brandon Gibson, Scott Reed and Dale...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news