DSA Roundtable: Purdue Week

in other news
Justius Lowe preparing for bigger role
Justius Lowe talked about his expanded role agaisnt Ohio State and how he will prepare for Purdue.
Nikko Reed: "Just seeing where our feet are at feels good."
Nikko Reed talked about the win over Ohio State and looked forward to Purdue today after practice.
Derrick Harmon previews Purdue game
Derrick Harmon spoke after practice today about remaining focused after the big win over Ohio State.
2027 QB talks Oregon visit following Michigan State game
Newly offered QB Champ Smith shared some details about his interest in and breaks down his visit to Eugene.
Oregon Offensive Report Card: Ohio State
Today we take a first look back at the win over Ohio State with our offenisve report card.
