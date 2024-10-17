Advertisement

Justius Lowe preparing for bigger role

Justius Lowe preparing for bigger role

Justius Lowe talked about his expanded role agaisnt Ohio State and how he will prepare for Purdue.

 • Scott Reed
Nikko Reed: "Just seeing where our feet are at feels good."

Nikko Reed: "Just seeing where our feet are at feels good."

Nikko Reed talked about the win over Ohio State and looked forward to Purdue today after practice.

 • Scott Reed
Derrick Harmon previews Purdue game

Derrick Harmon previews Purdue game

Derrick Harmon spoke after practice today about remaining focused after the big win over Ohio State.

 • Scott Reed
2027 QB talks Oregon visit following Michigan State game

2027 QB talks Oregon visit following Michigan State game

Newly offered QB Champ Smith shared some details about his interest in and breaks down his visit to Eugene.

 • Lee Wardlaw
Oregon Offensive Report Card: Ohio State

Oregon Offensive Report Card: Ohio State

Today we take a first look back at the win over Ohio State with our offenisve report card.

 • Scott Reed

Published Oct 17, 2024
DSA Roundtable: Purdue Week
Scott Reed  •  DuckSportsAuthority
