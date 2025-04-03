Thursday Roundup: Part One

With spring camp ramping up and the Spring Game less than a month away, Oregon finds itself in a familiar place: flush with talent, short on continuity, and squarely focused on internal development. After a two-week break for finals and spring vacation, the Ducks are back in pads and beginning to form the identity of the 2025 squad. And while there’s plenty to evaluate on the field, much of what’s taking shape right now starts with something harder to quantify: voice.

Junior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu is quickly becoming the face of that movement on offense. The soft-spoken veteran has grown into a vocal leader—not only setting protections but setting the tone up front. With Oregon needing to replace both offensive tackles and its starting quarterback, Laloulu’s consistency and command are proving invaluable. As he put it, “This is a kid’s game. We prepare so much, we should be confident in everything we do.” His message is simple but resonates: play loose, play smart, play together.

Across the line of scrimmage, linebacker Bryce Boettcher is carving out a similar role for the defense. A local product and two-sport athlete who’s now all-in on football, Boettcher has put on 10 pounds of muscle and stepped into a mentorship role with a new-look front seven. He says he’s not feeling the pressure, but with Oregon returning just one linebacker with significant experience, the Ducks will need his example—and his voice—to carry.

These aren’t isolated stories. They’re indicative of a broader theme across the roster. Nearly every position group is going through turnover, and with that comes opportunity—but also urgency. Oregon is replacing its top skill players on offense, multiple starters in the trenches, and the entirety of its defensive secondary. With so many new pieces, spring isn’t just about evaluation. It’s about alignment. And alignment starts with communication.

Dante Moore, returning to Eugene after a redshirt season behind Dillon Gabriel, is now the focal point under center. His arm talent isn’t in question. But his ability to lead—to own the huddle, command the locker room, and carry the weight of expectations—will determine how far this team can go. Laloulu’s already comfortable snapping to him. Now it’s Moore’s turn to show he’s ready to take ownership of the offense.

On defense, early enrollee Dillon Thienemann is already making waves for his film habits and prep work. Transfer DBs like Jadon Canady and Theran Johnson are easing into key roles. And rising sophomores like Ify Obidegwu are flashing potential. But the question remains: who’s going to get everyone lined up, make the checks, and settle the group when things break down?

Coaches will point to scheme. Fans will look at recruiting rankings. But this spring, the Ducks are focused on something more foundational. In a sport built on split-second decisions and brutal collisions, the voices in the huddle can make all the difference. Leadership isn’t just a luxury—it’s the glue that holds it all together.

The Spring Game won’t answer every question. But it will offer a glimpse into who’s stepping forward—not just as starters, but as standards. And as Oregon builds toward 2025, that may be the biggest story of all.

RECRUITING THOUGHTS THIS WEEK:

As spring rolls on in Eugene, the Ducks continue to do what they’ve done best under Dan Lanning: stay the course. Oregon’s recruiting strategy hasn’t just been aggressive—it’s been calculated, deliberate, and most of all, patient. That patience may soon be tested, but it may also pay off in a big way.

All eyes are now squarely on Jared Curtis.

The five-star quarterback from Nashville is days removed from recent visits to both Georgia and Oregon, and those close to the situation—including those within his own camp—describe the race as “extremely close.” And it’s not just lip service. Curtis has returned to Eugene four separate times since reopening his recruitment, and the Ducks have made their pitch with consistency, clarity, and confidence.

“They’ve shown him the future,” said QB Reps’ Peter Webb, who represents Curtis. “What it means to be an Oregon quarterback, what the tradition looks like—first-round picks like Mariota, Herbert, and Nix. It’s a pretty remarkable résumé.”

That résumé, paired with the relationships being built by Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein, has Oregon firmly in the hunt. Curtis’ decision is expected on May 5, and he’s planning to attend both Georgia’s Spring Game (April 12) and Oregon’s (April 26) before making his final call. Two visits. Two styles. Two programs rooted in winning culture.

But here’s what stands out: Oregon isn’t flinching.

They’re not scrambling for backup options. They’re not hedging with a flood of new offers. They’re not trying to make headlines with late-stage flips or public pushes. Instead, they’ve quietly continued to build trust with Curtis, trusting that their development track record and quarterback-first philosophy will resonate when it matters most.

In the background, another name is worth keeping an eye on—Ryder Lyons. The Utah quarterback, who has official visits set for USC, Oregon, and BYU this summer, could represent an equally impressive option depending on how his timeline and plans for a two-year mission ultimately unfold. Lyons is polished, mature, and—if he reclassifies—could be part of the 2026 solution.

Either way, Oregon’s actions (and inactions) suggest something deeper: they’re betting on their process. That quiet confidence is rare in modern recruiting—and even rarer at the quarterback position.

Beyond the Curtis watch, a handful of other names made their way to Eugene this week, each offering a window into Oregon’s broader recruiting goals:



