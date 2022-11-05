What should Oregon be looking to get out of this game as such overwhelming favorites at Colorado?

Scott Reed: "I think this is the kind of week that teams focus on the little things. Sometimes big plays are busted plays, penalties happen due to a lack of focus, a lack of discipline, and a loss of fundamentals. With two critical home games to follow, those fundamentals will be the crucial point. Dan Lanning is not telling his team that this game is like a practice or a scrimmage. Yes, these guys know the statistics, but by ignoring the concept of whether or not this is a big game or a big-time opponent, they emphasis is focusing on the basics; being in the right zone, making the right read, running the correct route, breaking down on defense and not missing tackles, and ensuring that self-inflicted wounds are eliminated as much as possible. Specifically, the defense needs to work on pass defense and improving their pass rush. They made strides against Cal but should have been better. While it is not necessarily important that the Ducks get interceptions, it is critical that the defensive backs understand position, leverage, technique and responsibilities ahead of one of the premier passing offenses in the nation on the docket the following week. Offensively, getting back to basics, ensuring that the quarterback stays protected, getting Bucky Irving back on track and finding ways to get more snaps for players like Dont’e Thornton, Josh Delgado and others in case Chase Cota is out for a prolonged period of time."

A.J. Jacobson: "No. 8 Oregon (7-1) is heavy favorites over Colorado (1-7), whose sole win was at home against nearly as hapless Cal. Games like this there can be little to gain and much to lose with everybody expecting a big win and anything less would be viewed as a disappointment. But the Ducks have an opportunity to grow as a team in Boulder on Saturday.

"A win -- Oregon is within striking distance of making the College Football Playoffs and the only way to make it in is to keep winning. In fact, they have an opportunity to move up a notch or two in the rankings should they perform well against the Buffaloes with No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, and No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU. They may pass the loser of both those games in the CFP rankings.

'Experience for their youth – Assuming the Ducks take a healthy lead, this game is the perfect time to get lots of snaps for their less experienced players, guys who could become crucial down the stretch this season. Practice makes perfect – Oregon has plenty to work on and what better time than Saturday against a team they should wallop?

"Momentum – The Ducks need to keep their momentum going following their seventh straight win last Saturday. Their final three regular season games are against Washington, Utah and Oregon State, three of the toughest matchups on their schedule this year."

Brandon Gibson: "Oregon should look at getting a few guys healthy, no reason to push people into action -- Chase Cota, DJ Johnson or Steven Jones. On the other hand, if those players are truly ready to go, no reason not to get them some snaps, but it should be in limited capacity. It might be a good one to get Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars some more action, assuming Cardwell is healthy again. As long as the game plays out as expected, this is another chance to get Ty Thompson some action, to help him start to click on this level. This should be a good chance for the Ducks to maintain their focus, they have a 'rivalry' game that they could look forward to, but if they want to continue to improve as a team, every game matters.

"This is the slight calm before the storm, as after this weekend, Oregon could be facing four top-25 level squads in the final four weeks and Pac-12 championship (assuming they take care of business). The best way to get there will be to continue to focus on one game and one opponent at the time. It’s that Lanning saying of getting 1% better every day, and that focus and growth will be necessary to remain in the CFP discussion."

Ryan Young: "To echo the points already made, I would expect Lanning and Kenny Dillingham to really utilize the wide receiver, tight end and running back depth to the fullest, building experience and perhaps confidence for the guys who need it. Specifically, I'd like to see Dont'e Thornton get a chance to get going. He may be needed down the stretch depending on Cota's status. I still believe he has the talent to make a real impact, but it wouldn't hurt to force that point a little Saturday and let him showcase that potential a little bit. Ditto for the running backs, especially if Byron Cardwell is good to go. The Ducks have proven the value of depth all season at that position -- might as well lean into it further.

"All of that said, though, I do think Oregon needs to be conscious of style points. Everybody in college football knows how bad Colorado is. This game can't be remotely close if the Ducks want to keep building their CFP case. Let Bo Nix add to his Pac-12 Player of the Year and Heisman cases -- he should be able to do enough in two and a half or three quarters to pad those stats -- get up big early and then, yes, let Ty Thompson get some work. You never know if he might be pressed into action at some point down the road."