To play the style of defense Andy Avalos wants to play, he needs a strong interior defensive line. He has that in spades right now, but this is college football and replenishment is the key. I know there was the fan favorite of Nash Hutmacher, but that was over early; watch for guys like Montra Edwards and Jamar Sekona ; but also look forward to 2021 as the West Coast will have some very good defensive tackles in that class as well. Don’t forget about Chester (SC) star Quay Evans ; the staff likes him a lot and if they can get him out, this could be the next name to drop for the Ducks.

I could say this in two words: defensive tackle. Austin Faoliu and Jordon Scott are both juniors this season; while neither seems likely to leave early, both need to be replaced with this class and currently the Ducks do not have a single defensive tackle in the class. I know that there are a lot of names out there and some of them are not listed as ‘high end’ recruits, but this is an area in which the Ducks are likely to put a lot of effort over the next several weeks.

Oregon has 15 commitment in their class of 2020, meaning they are around three-quarters done for the cycle. In today’s edition of DSA Roundtable, staff analysts Scott Reed, Dale Newton and A.J. Jacobson review the current Duck roster and commitment list to try to answer the question: What is the top remaining 2020 need?

Newton

As is often the case, Scott is right on this last one. A multiple 3-4 or 3-3-5 defense has to have a big, strong guy in the A gap, a disrupter and pile stacker.

While Scott and Faoliu are indeed likely to spend another year as student-athletes and the mainstays of the Oregon d-line, Cristobal, Avalos and Salavea'a have to get the next guys in the pipeline to allow Aaron Feld and his staff to begin honing their bodies.

It helps that the Ducks had a good year in the 2019 cycle, adding Keyon Ware-Hudson, Kristian Williams and Suaava Poti to the roster, all three of whom have terrific potential and the frame to become competent, even standout interior defenders.

But the stock has to be replenished every year. That's the rule and the pressure.

The other pressing need is to close the deal with those two outstanding linebackers, Sewell and Smalls. With Troy Dye and Lamar Winston graduating after this season, they represent the continuing transformation to SEC defensive talent, the gap that Oregon is trying to close. It takes talent to compete with the best, and they are the most talented defensive targets are Oregon's board.

Jacobson

The Oregon recruiting class of 2020 has most of its pieces in place with 15 commitments and about five or so more scholarships available. While it would be tempting to look at linebacker since the Ducks could add a gem there, they already have two commits at the position with only two seniors graduating and two juniors on the roster.

Up front on both sides of the ball would be my pick for top remaining need. The Ducks graduate six seniors off the offensive line after 2019, two more after 2020. Though they have two commits for this cycle, the unit overall needs to stay at around 15 or so players and heading into 2020 they would have only 11. They need to add another one or two this cycle then three or four in 2021.

On defense they need to sign a defensive tackle, because when you look at the roster, that position is not as deep as they would like even heading into next season. With no DT’s verballed to this class, a solid prospect to learn from Jordon Scott would be quite welcome.