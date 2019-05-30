News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DSA Roundtable: Top TD producers

Staff
Rivals.com

Oregon has reloaded their passing game in the offseason and on the rushing side have added a fine one in Mater Dei star Sean Dollars. Which guys will contribute heavily to the offense remains to be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}