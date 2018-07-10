

Duck Sports Authority once again assembled its team of analysts A.J. Jacobson, Scott Reed and Dale Newton to ponder another big question in Duck sports. In this edition we take a look at the 2018 schedule and evaluate which game will be the toughest. Jacobson: Oregon’s toughest game this year will not be one of its three non-league contests. After Texas A&M ducked out of a home-and-home, the Ducks are left with three games they should win by a combined 150 points on the docket. My first instinct is to pick an away game as those are always a couple notches more difficult than at home. But at Cal, WSU, Arizona, Utah and OSU are not going to make the cut. The Ducks' four most difficult games may be at home: Stanford, Washington, UCLA and ASU. Out of the above the Husky game on October 13th stands out the most. Washington is picked in the Top 10 pre-season and return most of last year’s very good football team. This will also be the game with the most fevered fanbase of the season, and emotions will be extreme on both sides. All the makings of a tough, important game.



Oregon will be looking to regain their Northwest supremacy in 2018 Tom Corno



Newton: Oregon's 2018 schedule starts with three servings of cupcake, then abruptly gets harder with a road game versus Cal and a home date with Stanford. The toughest game has to be the rivalry game with Washington. The Dawgs are a potential playoff team with the conference's best coach. They return a senior, 4-year starter at quarterback in Jake Browning. Tailback in Myles Gaskin has rushed for 1300 yards or more in each of the last three seasons. Their defense returns 9 starters, including four all-conference-level players led by safety Taylor Rapp. It ranked sixth in the country last season. Over the last two years, UW has beat Oregon home and away by a combined score of 108-24. They hate the Ducks, and they've proven themselves to be very good at channeling that enmity in a focused way. A bye week helps balance the scales. If Oregon wants to return to the national stage, this is where they earn it.

