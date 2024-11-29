DSA Roundtable: Washington
Today in the War Room, we take a deeper look into the Washington defense; strenghts, weaknesses and key players.
Oregon used a 32-12 run over the last 9:35 to remain undefeated.
Jabbar Muhammad is ready for the other side of the Oregon-Washington rivalry this Saturday.
Ajani Cornelius, Ducks Focused on Washington Matchup with Playoff Implications.
Oregon’s Bassa Reflects on Rivalry, Season, and Legacy today following practice
