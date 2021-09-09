DSA staff predict-a-score: Oregon at Ohio State
In one of the biggest college football games of the season, No. 11 Oregon (1-0) travels to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) in what promises a highly watched contest between two of the premi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news