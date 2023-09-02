1. Which offensive newcomer are you most intrigued to see in action Saturday?

Brandon Gibson: "A pair of newcomer offensive linemen (Ajani Cornelius and Junior Angilau) might have the biggest impact on the success of the Duck offense this year, but the one I’ll be looking at Saturday is Tez Johnson. Johnson, as many know, is the adopted brother of Bo Nix, giving the duo years of experience playing pitch and catch. What Johnson lacks in size, he makes up for in speed and shiftiness. With Troy Franklin demanding help in coverage and another solid newcomer likely lining up on the other side in Traeshon Holden, Nix may find Johnson in a number of favorable matchups. Johnson has neared the 1,000 yard receiving mark the last couple years at Troy, and I think he has a shot at breaking that number this season. Sure, there will be a bunch of mouths to feed, but under new OC Will Stein, UTSA threw for over 4,200 yards last season."

Scott Reed: "While most people like to talk about 'skill players’ for newcomers, like others, I want to see Ajani Cornelius first and foremost. Last season, Oregon dominated at the line of scrimmage due to a talented offensive line, and the loss of Alex Forsyth, TJ Bass, Ryan Walk and Sala Aumavae-Laulu left Oregon with a lot of young talent and little experience. If the Ducks are going to rise to the heights they did last season, they are going to need the offensive line to be just as good this season. I am also looking forward to see how fellow new OL addition Junior Angilau plays tomorrow. He had a promising start to his career in Texas that was derailed somewhat by injuries. Will he get a start and be a force? Finally, there are murmurs that Iapani Laoulu has had a fantastic camp and could be pushing for a starting role on the O-line. That would be a massive win if true. I expect him to play and want to see if he has that capacity to be an interior anchor of the future."

Ryan Young: "Would it be cheating to just say Will Stein? Dan Lanning has said the identity of Oregon's offense remains unchanged despite losing OC Kenny Dillingham, but the proof is in the results. Stein was a very intriguing hire after helping UTSA rank 12th in total offense last season at 476 yards per game, but the reality remains that he spent one season as the co-OC there (after spending the previous two seasons as the passing game coordinator at WRs coach). Calling the offense for a team with Pac-12 championship aspirations is a different deal. It's not that I have doubts about Stein's ability to get the Ducks rolling on Saturday, but there's absolutely intrigue to see it in action and see what he leans on, how he manages the running game, etc."

Which defensive newcomer are you most intrigued to see in action?

Reed: "Is there any doubt who will be the top choice here? Jordan Burch and Jestin Jacobs. The Ducks struggled a lot last season creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks so adding Burch should provide some immediate assistance – especially given the departure of DJ Johnson. While Oregon was not as bad against the rush as fans remember, finishing 4th in the Pac-12 giving up 124.8 yards per game, the abysmal performance in the last quarter against Oregon State still sticks with many fans – Jacobs is disciplined and has all the tools to help the defense improve in many ways and it will be interesting to see him operate in the Lanning defense."

Gibson: "On the defensive side of the ball, half (or more) of the starters will be newcomers, and to be honest, they are all pretty intriguing. From former five-star Jordan Burch (South Carolina) to new five-star Matayo Uiagalelei, to likely defensive backfield players like Nikko Reed (Colorado), Tysheem Johnson (Ole Miss), Evan Williams (Fresno State), and freshman Cole Martin, the Ducks are loaded in new impact players on the front and back lines. The one that I’m most intrigued by, however, is in the middle of the field, as Iowa transfer Jestin Jacobs will be trying to help shore up a unit that struggled mightily in 2022. More importantly, Jacobs (and a few other newcomers) should act as additional coaches on the field, as they are here to buy into the defensive scheme Lanning has been working to implement. I see Jacobs as the anchor of the defensive middle with a new look Jeff Bassa and senior Mase Funa ready to put last season's play in the rearview mirror."

Young: "As you noted Brandon, there's no shortage of options here. But I'm going with Burch. He was the No. 17 overall national prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and has showed flashes of that potential (3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss last season), but there's plenty of reason to think Lanning and Co. can unlock more of his untapped upside. And the Ducks need it too -- they're banking a lot of Burch making a substantial impact in the pass rush."