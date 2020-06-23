DuckSportsAuthority - DSA Zoom: Brandon Buckner

Chandler high school finished 2019 with a perfect 13-0 record and an Arizona State Championship title and one of the big reasons was the outstanding play of LB/DE Brandon Buckner. Despite missing the first four games with an ankle injury, Buckner led the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, and even ran an interception back for a touchdown in the playoffs.

One month ago, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound athlete ended his recruitment and joined the Oregon class of 2021, selecting the Ducks over dozens of other offers.

In this Zoom interview, Duck Sports Authority’s A.J. Jacobson discusses a wide range of issues with the Arizona star including:

- Chandler football emerging from the Covid shutdown

- Relationship with the Oregon coaching staff

- Reasons for selecting the Ducks

- Goals for his senior season

- Class of 2021 Group Chat

- More!

Click the link below for the full interview, approximately 15 minutes.