The pandemic has thrown a wrench into the 2020 football season to say the least. Yet Oregon recruiting has been especially hot during the NCAA-mandated dead period. In Part I of the Zoom interview with head Coach Mario Cristobal and Duck Sports Authority's A.J. Jacobson, they discuss the focus of his staff during the shutdown, the keys to their recruiting success during the shutdowns, the notable number of true freshmen excelling and much more.

"It is a shame that our fans and our people never got the opportunity to come out for the spring game because those spring games are always such a huge event around here," said Cristobal. "We were expecting the biggest crowd ever honoring the Rose Bowl champs, and the Pac-12 champions in both football and basketball. It was going to be a massive event."

Click the link below for Part I of the interview, the first nine minutes.