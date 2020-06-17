DuckSportsAuthority - DSA Zoom: Mario Cristobal Part II

Oregon football has been on an upward trajectory since Mario Cristobal took the reins two years ago with marked success both on the field and in recruiting. When pressed, he defers credit for the resurgence to his players and staff. At the same time, it is hard not to recognize the impact of the program blueprint he instituted.

In this Part II of Duck Sports Authority publisher A.J. Jacobson’s Zoom interview with the Oregon head coach, the topics include Aaron Feld and the Strength and Conditioning staff, how the emphasis on relationships and family help with the team and recruiting, how ball security under Coach Mastro is an example of the result of discipline and more.

Click below for the Part II of the interview, approximately seven minutes.